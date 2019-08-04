|
CENTRAL FALLS – Barbara M. Partington (Skurka), 78, passed away on Aug. 4 at home, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Partington for 58 years. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Peter J. and Elizabeth (Cummings) Skurka.
Barbara worked for EG&G Sealol, later John Crane, for many years until her retirement in 2007. She was devoted to her family and friends and spent the last 12 years being a devoted grandmother to the light of her life, Elizabeth.
Barbara was an active member of St. Luke's Church, where she was a member of the choir, Altar Guild, Deanery and secretary to the Vestry. When she wasn't involved with church, she spent her time knitting, crocheting and watching her granddaughter's soccer and basketball games.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Diane Wyman of Pawtucket; granddaughter, Elizabeth Wyman of Pawtucket; sister, Diane Grogan of Pawtucket; brother, Peter J. Skurka Jr. of East Providence; sister-in-law, Paula Sollitto of East Providence; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara's family would like to thank the CCU. hematology and oncology Staff at Miriam Hospital for the excellent care and compassion they showed during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, especially her nurse Monica, for always being there when we needed guidance and support.
Her funeral will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Requiem Eucharist at 10 a.m. in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 670 Weeden St., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 5, 2019