LINCOLN - Barbara (Gregory) Waldon passed away on December 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, George and Alice Gregory, and her sister Patricia Desmarias. Barbara leaves behind her loving children, Patricia Tedeschi (Thomas Tedeschi), Michael Waldon, and Heather Waldon.
Barbara is survived by her grandchildren Paige Tedeschi, Beth Flanagan (Scott Flanagan), Tyler Waldon, Zoe Waldon, R. Waldon and her great grandchildren, Fae and Liv Flanagan. Barbara is also survived by her siblings, George Gregory, Shirley Baldwin and Russel Gregory, and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara worked her whole life but lived for her loving relationships with her family. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She played the role of Nana beautifully. She made friends swiftly and was adored by those lucky to know her. She treasured time spent with her children and grandchildren, especially on Christmas, singing carols and enjoying the warmth of a roaring fire. She enjoyed the precious times spent with her sisters and brothers.
Barbara was a talented crocheter who greatly enjoyed playing solitaire, doing word searches and loved to watch classic movies. She grew up by the ocean and cherished spending time with her loved ones visiting the sea. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like a warm cup of coffee, a laugh with family, a scenic drive, a cozy blanket and a long hug, but most of all she loved watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. She will be greatly missed by all those she leaves behind.
Psalm 107:29
"He stilled the storm to a whisper; the waves of the sea were hushed."
Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial services at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, RI on Saturday, January 4th from 2:00 - 4:00p.m. Burial is private.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 3, 2020