TAUNTON,MA-Sister Bernadette Piche (Sr. Jeannette Dolores) SUSC of Longmeadow of Taunton died on

June 13, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on April 6,1927, daughter of the late Armande and Antonia (Lemieux) Piche. In addition to her Holy Union Sisters, her sister Beatrice Piche and nieces and nephews survive her. Her sisters Jeanette Carney, Rita Murphy and brother Roland Piche predeceased her.

Sister Bernadette was educated at St. Marys High School, Taunton and entered the Holy Union Sisters in 1943. She pronounced her final vows on July 2,1951. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Catholic Teachers College, Providence and a Masters degree in Guidance and Counseling from Boston College.

During a teaching career that spanned over forty years, Sister Bernadette taught middle and junior high school students in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She was principal of St. John the Baptist Academy, Pawtucket where she also served as superior for the community. Sister Bernadette was director of admissions and vice-principal at St. Raphael Academy, Pawtucket for many years. In 1990 she retired and when her health declined, she moved to Longmeadow of Taunton. Sister Bernadette celebrated seventy-five years as a Holy Union Sister in 2018.

All funeral arrangements will take place at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton on June 20th, 2019. The wake is at 9:30 AM followed by the Memorial Prayer at 10:30 AM and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Funeral Arrangements are by Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, for directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com. Donations in Sr. Bernadettes memory may be made to the Holy Union Sisters Mission Advancement Office, P.O. Box 410, Milton, MA 02186-0006. Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary