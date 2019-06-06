PAWTUCKET - Kowal, Bernice (Bonney) M., 66, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2019. Born in Pawtucket, daughter of the late Felicia I. (Bator) Kowal and the late Walter S. Kowal.

She leaves 5 siblings, Victoria (Vicky) E., Felicia (Lisa) M., Michael (Mike) F., and Carol A. Leporacci, all of Pawtucket, and Walter (Chris) C., of Chepachet, and many nieces and nephews.

Bonney loved all animals, but especially horses, and was thrilled to have lived on a horse farm for some time. She had a heart of gold, and would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. Always ready to laugh, with an abundance of friends, and a spirit of adventure throughout her life, she will be sorely missed.

A memorial celebration of Bonney's life was held on June 1 in Slater Park. It was heartwarming to see so many of her friends and family, gathered to remember her. She was surely there with us in spirit.

May you rest in peace, "Bon-Bon." Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary