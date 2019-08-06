|
PAWTUCKET - Bertha E. (Lemieux) Contois, 98, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Theodore "Teddy" A. Contois. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Valeda (Benoit) Lemieux.
Mrs. Contois worked as a braider tender at the former Millers, Pawtucket, before retiring in 1982. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Pawtucket, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD for over fifteen years. Bertha volunteered for the Blue Army in New Jersey and made thousands of rosaries for the Missions over the course of fifty years.
She is survived by two daughters, Alice D. Graff and her husband, Alden and Lucille R. Maloney and her husband, Michael, all of Celebration, FL; two sons, Ernest R. Contois and his wife, Lynne, of Lampster, NH and Leon L. Contois and his wife, Debra, of Warwick; ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and her dear friends, Alice MacKenzie of Warwick and Peg Foster of Greenville.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 197 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care, 1350 Division Rd., Ste. 205, West Warwick, RI 02893 will be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 7, 2019