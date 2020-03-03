Home

Bertrand Ledoux
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, IL
More Obituaries for Bertrand Ledoux
Bertrand J. "Bert" Ledoux Sr.

Bertrand J. "Bert" Ledoux Sr. Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Bertrand "Bert" J. Ledoux, Sr., 86, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Betty A. (Emond) Ledoux for nearly sixty years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Albert and Lillian (Cote) Ledoux.

A U.S. Army veteran, Bert served overseas during the Korean War conflict. He was the proprietor of Bert's Garage, formerly of Pawtucket, for forty years. Bert enjoyed attending car shows, working out at the Cardiac Rehab Center in Providence and spending time with his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Bertrand J. Ledoux, Jr., his wife, Stephanie and their children, Nathan and Nicholas of Rehoboth and Thomas A. Ledoux, his wife, Kate and their children, Michael and Ryan of Cumberland; a brother, Normand Ledoux of Ridgecrest, California; a sister, Louise Ledoux of Pawtucket and his beloved Yorkshire terrier, Rocky.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial followed by Military Honors on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will be private. Calling hours and floral tributes are respectfully omitted. Donations to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 4, 2020
