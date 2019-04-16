NORTH KINGSTOWN - Betty (Allison) Paradise, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, RI. She was the wife of the late Albert J. Paradise.

On October 1, 1927 in Pawtucket, RI Betty was born the daughter of the late George and Ada (Bassette) Allison.

Betty lived a very fulfilled life and was a woman of strong faith. Her children, husband and home were always well cared for. Before her husbands passing, they would enjoy many outings on his boat. She took pleasure in the simple things in life, such as watching her children grow and create families of their own, proudly taking on the role as Nanna and Granna or walking along the beach searching for seashells. She loved her dogs and exotic pet birds. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, a seasoned bowler who played in several competitions one of which was televised and enjoyed dancing.

She is survived by five children: Albert J. Paradise and his wife Nancy of Naples, FL, George E. Paradise of North Kingstown, RI, Karen E. Messinger of Jamestown, RI and her husband Norman, Kathryn R. Gardella and her husband Daniel of Sneedville, TN and Nancy A. Sherman and husband Timothy of Salisbury, MD; sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great - grandchildren. She is predeceased by two sisters Eileen Duckworth and Ruth Allison.

Calling hours will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Thursday, April 18 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association Rhode Island, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Remembrance may be shared at carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary