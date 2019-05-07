CUMBERLAND - BIADASZ, Beverly J. 66, of Cumberland, formerly of Manville and Woonsocket, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Elmhurst Rehabilitation, Providence.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Jeanne (Doire) Biadasz. She resided in Cumberland for the past 15 years.

Miss Biadasz was formerly employed at the Dental Offices of Dr. Ziglebaum in Boston, MA for 10 years. She was previously employed in various administration positions in the automobile industry at Menard Ford and Siegel Motors.

Beverly enjoyed walking the beach, photography, but she most enjoyed and loved her time with family, especially her nieces and nephews.

She leaves her two sisters, Debra Meringolo and her husband Dr. Robert Meringolo of Cumberland and Lisa Biadasz of Cumberland; her brother, Gary Biadasz of Whitefield, NH; her nieces and nephews, Courtney Menard and her partner Nathan Audette, their three sons, Zion, Zavier and Zakai Audette; Seth Menard and his daughter, Brittany Menard; Gary Biadasz and his children, Nicholas, Sara Solesbee and her daughter Hailey; step-niece, Claudia Meringolo and her daughter Athena; step-nephew, Christopher Meringolo.

Beverly's Life Celebration will be held in private.

