ATTLEBORO - Blair A. Dalton, 80, of South Attleboro, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late William and Isabel (Corrigan) Dalton.

Blair was a United States Air Force veteran of the Cold War Era. He then worked for Cumberland Engineering as a foreman for over twenty-seven years until his retirement. Blair was an avid softball player and over all sports fan. He was also a member of both the Filibuster Club in Cumberland and the former LeFoyer Club, Pawtucket.

Blair leaves two daughters, Sue Ellen Lebeau and Linda Dalton both of South Attleboro; four grandchildren, Tiffany Shakel, Stacey Tuttle, Anthony and Brianna Manzo; a brother, Edward Dalton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; a sister, Sue Ellen Brochu of Pawtucket and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Judith Manzo.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Services on Thursday, June 27th at 3 p.m. followed by Calling Hours until 6 p.m. at the CHEETHAM Funeral Home, 1012 Newport Ave., Pawtucket.

