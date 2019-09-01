|
|
PAWTUCKET – Blanche (Deckey) Mussalli, 78, of Pawtucket, passed to eternal life on Aug. 29, 2019. Born to Bashir and Nadeema Deckey in Central Falls, Blanche was the beloved wife of Dr. Yusuf Mussalli for 49 years.
Blanche is survived by her children, George and his wife Sherine of Milton, Mass., and Sharon of New York City, N.Y. She was adored by her three grandchildren: Joey, Luke and Gabriel. She was the sister of George Deckey (Gloria) of Eastchester, N.Y., and the late Georgeanna Deckey.
Blanche earned her bachelor of arts degree from Bryant University, magna cum laude. She went on to receive her MBA from University of Rhode Island and was the only woman in her graduating class. Blanche was one of the original high school business teachers at Lincoln High School in Rhode Island, where she taught from 1963 to 1975.
Blanche was an active member of Saint Basil Melkite Church, Lincoln, leading the Arabic choir and composing many of the Arabic hymns. She was the founder of the St. Basil folkloric youth dance group. Blanche instilled her love of Arabic music and culture in her children and grandchildren.
Blanche founded the religious education program for the Diocese of Newton under the leadership of the late Archbishop Joseph Tawil. She also taught in the religious education program of the church for a number of years. She was the church historian and authored articles published during major church events, notably for the 1998 dedication of the newly constructed church.
Blanche was a self-taught musician and played the oud at church functions and other local cultural events. For her years of service to the church, the Patriarchal Order of the Holy Cross of Jerusalem was conferred upon her by His Beatitude Patriarch Maximos V. Hakim.
In all these participations, she always worked voluntarily and wholeheartedly with a calm, gentle, compassionate frame of mind. Her passing will certainly leave a great void in the church. She was a pillar of the community and shared her talents with the local Eastern Churches.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Her Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Basil the Great on Friday, Sept. 6. Burial will be in St. Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great Building Fund, 111 Cross St., Central Falls, RI 02863 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket.
www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 2, 2019