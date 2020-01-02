Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Whewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian L. Whewell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian L. Whewell Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Brian L. Whewell, 64. It is with great sorrow and sadness to announce that Brian passed away on December 29 after a short illness. He was the son of Raymond Whewell and the late Ruth (Shuttle) Whewell.

Brian was retired from Electric Boat in Quonset.

Brian is survived by his father Raymond Whewell, brother Paul Whewell and his wife Kathy, nephew William J. Whewell of Hamden, CT and niece Katie E. Whewell of Boston, MA, as well as several cousins and many friends.

Services will be private.
www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -