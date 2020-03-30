Home

Camille McCarron Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Camille McCarron, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on March 28, 2020. She was the loving wife of James E. McCarron. They had been married 66 years.

Mrs. McCarron was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Arnold Santos and Mary (DaLuz) Santos.

Besides her husband Jim, Camille is survived by her sisters, Hilda Lafond of Cumberland, Jacqueline Santos of Riverside and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Arnold Santos, Delores Foster and Joan Bibeau.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Camille at a time to be announced in St. Anthony's Church, Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket.

For online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 31, 2020
