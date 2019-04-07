CUMBERLAND – PINHEIRO, Capetolina "Cappy", 94, of Cumberland passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, in the Grandview Center, Cumberland. She was the beloved wife of Leo Pinheiro.



Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Antonio A. and Palmira (DeJesus) Neves. She was a lifelong resident of Central Falls and Cumberland.



Mrs. Pinheiro was employed as a weaver for the former Elizabeth Webbing in Central Falls for many years until her retirement.

Cappy, as she is affectionately known, was a communicant of the Our Lady of Fatima Church. She enjoyed praying the rosary, knitting, but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband Leo, she leaves her son, Steven Pinheiro, MD, and his wife, Donna Pietrocola, MD of Loudonville, N.Y.; her three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Michael Pinheiro and sister of the late Lucinda Neves, Manuel Neves, Alberto Neves, Justino Neves, John Neves, Miquelina Cardoso, Deolinda Neves, Joaquim Neves and Maria Pires.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Capetolina's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and continue on Tuesday, April 9. 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland.



Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Shriners, 1 Rhodes Place, Cranston, RI 02905. This organization is near and dear to the family, as they were of great assistance to them during the time of Michael's illness.



ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 8, 2019