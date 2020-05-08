Capt. Carl A. Benson, Jr., PPD (ret.)
PAWTUCKET - Capt. Carl A. Benson, Jr., PPD (ret.), 89, of Bloomfield Street, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hallworth House, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Bernice L. (Greenlee) Benson.

Born in Pawtucket, son of the late Carl A. and Bernardine (Strom) Benson, he was a lifelong resident of the city.

Mr. Benson was a police officer for the Pawtucket Police Department, attaining the rank of Captain.

A Korean War veteran, he remained in the US Army Reserves until his retirement in 1990. He was a graduate of Northeastern University. Carl was an avid New England sports fan, and especially loved the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of Pawtucket Country Club, and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Pawtucket.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Diane D'Ambra and her husband James of Blackstone, Massachusetts, and Linda Salois, and her husband Ronald, of Pawtucket; two sons, Robert E. Benson, and his wife Sandy, of Pawtucket, and Kenneth R. Benson, and his wife Constance, of Coventry. He also leaves six adoring grandchildren; Eric Benson, Casey, Corey and Caley DAmbra, and Thomas and Mathieu Salois.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial, with military honors, will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 8 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Benson family. Carl always had a smile on his face and a kind word for me while working at Pawtucket Country Club. He will be missed.
Gina Harrington
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
