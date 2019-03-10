PAWTUCKET – Threlfall, Carmen M. (Bibeau) 88, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 9, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John J. Threlfall.



Born in Canada, the daughter of the late Napoleon and Florida (Simoneau) Bibeau. Carmen dedicated her life to her family and was an avid card and bocce player, always known to have an ace up her sleeve.



She is survived by her son, Russell P. Threlfall and his partner Kathy Carty of Cumberland, her daughter, Colleen J. Klegraefe and her fiance Edward Jobsky of Pawtucket, her beloved grandchildren, Jason and Derek Klegraefe and Corey Threlfall and several nieces and nephews. Carmen was the sister of Roland P. Bibeau and Marie Pazzetta. She was predeceased by her son David J. Threlfall, and her siblings Colette Morin, Jean Claude Bibeau, Guy Bibeau, Lisandre M. Pertuso and Pauline Bibeau.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m., in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Burial will be private in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 11, 2019