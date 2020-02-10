Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Carol Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Cecilia Church of Pope John Paul II Parish,
755 Central Avenue
Pawtucket, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. (Mongeon) Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. (Mongeon) Smith Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Carol A. Smith, 73, of Pawtucket, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was the wife of Wayne Smith. They were happily married for 51 years.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Hector and Ida (Lachance) Mongeon. Carol worked for Health-Tex, Texas Instruments, and Hord Crystal before retiring in 2003.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Christopher Smith and Kevin Smith and his wife, Kimberley, and her grandson, Ryan Smith. She also leaves her step-grandchildren, Kalee Lancaster and Aaron Lemieux. She was the sister of the late Richard Mongeon.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Cecilia Church of Pope John Paul II Parish, 755 Central Avenue, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 PM. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -