PAWTUCKET - Carol A. Smith, 73, of Pawtucket, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was the wife of Wayne Smith. They were happily married for 51 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Hector and Ida (Lachance) Mongeon. Carol worked for Health-Tex, Texas Instruments, and Hord Crystal before retiring in 2003.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Christopher Smith and Kevin Smith and his wife, Kimberley, and her grandson, Ryan Smith. She also leaves her step-grandchildren, Kalee Lancaster and Aaron Lemieux. She was the sister of the late Richard Mongeon.
The funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Cecilia Church of Pope John Paul II Parish, 755 Central Avenue, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 PM. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 10, 2020