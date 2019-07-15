|
|
PAWTUCKET - Carol (Herrick) Atchison, 74, formerly of Pawtucket, RI passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at The Pines at Bristol, Bristol, CT.
Carol was born September 4, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Elsie (Colette) Herrick. Carol was a lifelong resident of Pawtucket. She was employed by Brown University from which she retired.
She is survived by her sister Joy (Herrick) Hall and her husband William S. Hall along with other nephews and nieces of Plymouth, CT. Carol will be remembered as a gentle spirit.
There will be a private burial at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 16, 2019