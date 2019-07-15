Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Atchison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol (Herrick) Atchison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol (Herrick) Atchison Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Carol (Herrick) Atchison, 74, formerly of Pawtucket, RI passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at The Pines at Bristol, Bristol, CT.
Carol was born September 4, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Elsie (Colette) Herrick. Carol was a lifelong resident of Pawtucket. She was employed by Brown University from which she retired.
She is survived by her sister Joy (Herrick) Hall and her husband William S. Hall along with other nephews and nieces of Plymouth, CT. Carol will be remembered as a gentle spirit.
There will be a private burial at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.