LINCOLN - Carol Elaine (Ballou) Babbidge of Lincoln, died June 22, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, in Providence, RI. Born August 23, 1943, she lived most of her life in Pawtucket. She graduated from West High School and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.



Carol started her banking career at Industrial National Bank in downtown Pawtucket. She worked at Fleet National Bank, Bank of America and Citizens.



She was truly happy when spending time with family and friends. Carol enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting. She also loved to play any card game; but her favorites were Five Crowns and Skip-Bo.



Carol was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Babbidge and her parents, Wilbert and Ruth (Forden) Ballou of Pawtucket. She is survived by her daughter Karen, her husband Gregory Koch and their two daughters - Anastasia and Victoria of Middletown, CT; and her son Mark Babbidge, his wife Pamela and his children- Caitlyn of Seekonk, MA and Samuel and Holland of Lincoln, RI. Also, her brother Donald Ballou and his wife, Elizabeth of Dracut, MA.



Due to current conditions, there will be no public service or funeral. Memorial gifts may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 N. Main St. Providence, RI 02904.

