1/
Carol E. (Ballou) Carol
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINCOLN - Carol Elaine (Ballou) Babbidge of Lincoln, died June 22, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, in Providence, RI. Born August 23, 1943, she lived most of her life in Pawtucket. She graduated from West High School and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Carol started her banking career at Industrial National Bank in downtown Pawtucket. She worked at Fleet National Bank, Bank of America and Citizens.

She was truly happy when spending time with family and friends. Carol enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting. She also loved to play any card game; but her favorites were Five Crowns and Skip-Bo.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Babbidge and her parents, Wilbert and Ruth (Forden) Ballou of Pawtucket. She is survived by her daughter Karen, her husband Gregory Koch and their two daughters - Anastasia and Victoria of Middletown, CT; and her son Mark Babbidge, his wife Pamela and his children- Caitlyn of Seekonk, MA and Samuel and Holland of Lincoln, RI. Also, her brother Donald Ballou and his wife, Elizabeth of Dracut, MA.

Due to current conditions, there will be no public service or funeral. Memorial gifts may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 N. Main St. Providence, RI 02904.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved