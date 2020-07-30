THE VILLAGES, FL - Carolyn A York 75, of The Villages passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 peacefully in her home with her husband by her side. Carolyn was a devoted Christian and a member of Darlington Congregational Church for many years and then a member of Fairway Christian Church. She belonged to several ladies' clubs providing charity to many. She also served on the Visitation Committee and in the Choir.
In 1963 Carolyn met the love of her life David York while working at the Paramount Greeting Card Company. They were Married on her birthday in November of that year. David and Carolyn co-owned and ran Print Master printing with her sisters and their husbands for 10 years. Carolyn loved doing crafts and enjoyed a wide variety of mediums including beading, painting, cross stitch, macrame, and making and decorating wedding cakes. She also enjoyed water aerobics and playing mahjong with her neighborhood friends. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Harry I. Hesketh and Rosemary Hesketh.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years David F. York, son; David W. (Michelle) York, brother; Harry Hesketh, sisters Kathleen (John) Bandilli and Barbara (Dennis) Coursen, grandchildren; Christopher (Nicole), Justin and Stephanie, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Carolyn was loved by everyone and will be sadly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Darlington Congregational Church.
