Carolyn L. (O'Brien) Gilbert

Carolyn L. (O'Brien) Gilbert Obituary
SOUTH ATTLEBORO MA. - Carolyn L. Gilbert (O' Brien) 76, of South Attleboro, MA died peacefully on March 17, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Arthur A. Gilbert.
Carolyn leaves behind her only daughter Kimberly S. Gilbert of South Attleboro, brothers Thomas O'Brien of South Attleboro and Kevin O'Brien of Fort Myers, Florida.
Respectfully, funeral services will be for immediate family only. Arrangements are entrusted to Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 0230.
To sign the family register please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 20, 2020
