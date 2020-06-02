CUMBERLAND Catherine R. Rita Lachut 96, passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at the Friendly Home in Woonsocket, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Lachut Sr.



Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Lanigan) Mc Elroy.



Rita lived in Cumberland, RI for 35 years and was formerly of Pawtucket, RI.



Rita was often seen working the Cumberland, RI Polling Stations at election time for many years.



Mrs. Lachut is survived by two sons, Stanley P. Lachut Jr. and his wife Beverly A. of Cumberland, RI and Joseph F. Lachut and his wife Jacqueline A. of Florida. She also leaves four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a sister of Helen Murray of Cumberland, RI, Theresa Downarowicz of Florida, Patricia Moran of Pawtucket, RI and James A. Mc Elroy of Lincoln, RI.



Due to the ongoing Health Crisis, a Private Funeral was held Tuesday June 2, 2020. Arrangements were by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI.

