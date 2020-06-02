Catherine R. "Rita" (Mc Elroy) Lachut
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMBERLAND Catherine R. Rita Lachut 96, passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at the Friendly Home in Woonsocket, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Lachut Sr.

Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Lanigan) Mc Elroy.

Rita lived in Cumberland, RI for 35 years and was formerly of Pawtucket, RI.

Rita was often seen working the Cumberland, RI Polling Stations at election time for many years.

Mrs. Lachut is survived by two sons, Stanley P. Lachut Jr. and his wife Beverly A. of Cumberland, RI and Joseph F. Lachut and his wife Jacqueline A. of Florida. She also leaves four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a sister of Helen Murray of Cumberland, RI, Theresa Downarowicz of Florida, Patricia Moran of Pawtucket, RI and James A. Mc Elroy of Lincoln, RI.

Due to the ongoing Health Crisis, a Private Funeral was held Tuesday June 2, 2020. Arrangements were by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc.
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved