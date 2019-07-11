Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Cathleen A. (Loiselle) Pouliot

Cathleen A. (Loiselle) Pouliot Obituary
CENTRAL FALLS - Cathleen A. Pouliot, 66, passed peacefully into eternity after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family on July 10th. Born on in the City of Pawtucket, she was a daughter to the late Dorothy (Barker) Loiselle and Norbert Loiselle.
Cathleen leaves behind her husband Robert Bob Pouliot, with whom she spent 44 wonderful and loving years. She is also survived by their two sons, Earnest A. Pouliot and Kenneth Pouliot, a sister, Susan ONeill, two brothers, Robert Loiselle, and William Loiselle, four grandchildren, Jayvon, Kaylee, Brianna, and Ariana, nieces and nephews. Cathleen was pre-deceased by her siblings Betty Loiselle Keefe, and Richard Loiselle.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13th from 1pm until 3pm followed by a service at 3pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will be private. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 12, 2019
