Cecile Granger
Cecile Granger
Cecile T. (Laramee) Granger

Cecile T. (Laramee) Granger Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Cecile T. (Laramee) Granger, 87, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Alida (Nadeau) Laramee.
Cecile had been employed by ITT Royal Electric for many years.
She leaves four children, Doris Polubinski and her husband, Joseph, of Pawtucket, Allen Granger of Lake Elsinor, CA, Gary Granger of Pawtucket and Linda Regan and her husband, Brian, of Rehoboth; a brother, Roger Laramee and his wife, Paula, of Pawtucket; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Claire Granger, grandmother of the late Brad Granger and sister of the late Alice Berthelette, Maurice Laramee and Edgar Normand Laramee.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 11th at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 would be appreciated. For online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 8, 2019
