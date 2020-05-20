CENTRAL FALLS - JESUS, Celestino F., 84, of Central Falls passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Steere House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Providence. Born in Madeira, Portugal, he was the son of the late Manuel DeJesus and Rosa Fernandes. He moved to this country in 1976, settling in Pawtucket.
Mr. Jesus was employed as a factory worker for the American Insulated Wire Company for over 20 years until his retirement.
Celestino enjoyed gardening, and grew all kinds of vegetables, and he also enjoyed making his own wine. He was a former communicant of the St. Anthony Church in Pawtucket.
He leaves his children, Jose Jesus of Central Falls, Tiago Jesus of Lincoln, Maria Graca of North Carolina, Celestino Jesus of East Providence, Fatima Semedo of Seekonk, MA and Elidio DeJesus of North Providence; his two sisters, Rosa Freitas of Central Falls and Maria Freitas of Madeira, Portugal; his thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late, Adelino DeJesus of London, Joao DeJesus of London, Manuel DeJesus of Australia, Natalia Alves of Pawtucket, Agostinho DeJesus of Madeira, Abel Vieira of Central Falls, Jose DeJesus of Australia, Irene DeJesus of Madeira, Benvinda DeJesus of Madeira, Maria DeJesus of Madeira and Teresa DeJesus of Madeira.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Celestino's Life Celebration to be held Friday with Visiting Hours from 9 AM to 11 AM. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only ten guests and family members may be in the funeral home at any given time. Upon arrival, funeral home staff ask you remain in your vehicle and you will be notified when you are able to enter the building. The service will be held outdoors (weather permitting) and broadcast to guests in attendance on 90.1 FM in the safety of their vehicles. Face masks or covering are required for entry into the funeral home and physical forms of condolence are not permitted.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 20 to May 28, 2020.