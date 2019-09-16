|
PAWTUCKET - Celestino Oliveira, 97, passed on September 15th surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late
Augusta (Fernandes) Oliveira.
Born in Forninhos, Beira Alta, Portugal, a son of the late Joaquim De Oliveira and Maria Da Conceicão Caetano.
He had been employed by American Insulated Wire for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Portuguese Social Club and loved gardening.
He is survived by his five children, Helena Ferreira (Antonio), Ceu Costa (Luis), Teresa Macedo (Norberto), Antonio Oliveira (Lee) and Suzana] De Melo, six grandchildren, Sandra, Christina, Jason, Matthew, Jimmy and Jessica and seven great grandchildren,
His visitation and funeral will be held Thursday, September 19th starting at 9am in the Keefe Funeral Home with a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in St. Anthony Church, Lawn Ave, Pawtucket. Burial will be graveside in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Hope health and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or to the . ().
www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 17, 2019