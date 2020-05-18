CUMBERLAND - ALVES, Charles Jr., 78, of Cumberland passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence.
Born in Central Falls, son of the late Charles and Emilia (Silva) Alves. He has lived in Cumberland all of his life.
He was an Office Administrator and Yarn Buyer at the former Health-Tex, Inc. (also known as Standard Romper Company) for 30 years, retiring when the company closed it's operations in Rhode Island in 1990 and had previously worked for the United States Census Bureau since February of 1998 until his retirement.
Charlie received an Associate's Degree in 1979 from Bryant College (now Bryant University) in Smithfield and also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1963 to 1969.
He leaves a sister, Mary Kathleen Scott of Norwood, MA, also 2 nephews. He was the nephew of the late Abel DaSilva of Cumberland and Connecticut and former husband of the late Mary Louise (Alves) Gagne.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Charlie's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Tuesday, May 19th, from 5 to 7 PM and continue on Wednesday, May 20th, at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at the Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only ten guests and family members may be in the funeral home at any given time. Upon arrival, funeral home staff ask you remain in your vehicle and you will be notified when you are able to enter the building. Face masks or coverings are required for entry into the funeral home. The service will be held outdoors (weather permitting) and broadcast to guests in attendance on 90.1 FM in the safety of their vehicles.
Please omit flowers or donations.
A live stream of the prayer and committal services as well as an online guestbook are available on Mr. Alves's Memorial at jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 18 to May 26, 2020.