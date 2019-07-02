LINCOLN - Charles G. Chito, 88, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at Hope Hospice in Providence. Born in Pawtucket to the late John and Caroline (Ferreira) Chito, he lived a long and happy life with Joan M. (Raymond) Chito, his wife of 67 years who passed away in December 2018.

He was a well-respected business owner of multiple companies including Blount Screen Printing, National Marker, and International Stencil, all in Pawtucket, and Harris Industries located in California and Rhode Island.

He was a Korean War Army veteran.

A devoted father, provider and caretaker, Charlie is survived by his children, Nancy (Jim) Calnan of Duxbury, MA; Paul (Christine) Chito of Chepachet; Sandra Chito of Lincoln; Robert (Elaine) Chito of Lincoln; Chuck (Robin) Chito of Lincoln; Lori (Gary) Blais of Seekonk, MA; Christopher Chito (Deceased); and Erica Chito Childs of New York City, NY; 14 grandchildren, Jim, Jen, Greg, Eric, Amanda, Kristen, Danny, Scott, Joshua, Jared, Justin, Kasie, Chris and Jada; 17 great grandchildren; and his dog Jasmine.

Charles's life will be celebrated Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Family and friends are invited, and may call Saturday morning from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit

Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 3, 2019