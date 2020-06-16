CUMBERLAND - Bart, Charles J., 93, of Smithfield, formerly of Cumberland passed away Friday, June 12th 2020 at the Elmhurst Rehabilitation Center, Providence. He was the husband of Claire (Dusablon) Bart, and they had been married for the past 72 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Amelia (Byczkowska) Bart. He resided in Smithfield for the past 2 years, previously residing in Cumberland for most of his life.
Following his education at Hope High School, Mr. Bart entered the United States Navy, serving from June 2, 1944 to June 6, 1946 during the World War II, and received an honorable discharge.
He was employed as an Factory Worker for the Davol Rubber Company for 40 years until his retirement.
Charles was a dedicated and passionate golfer, he also enjoyed fishing, but not many people knew that he was a trophy winning bowler. Those who love him will always remember his love for telling jokes. He also enjoyed time at the casinos using any winnings to purchase jewelry for his wife.
Mr. Bart was a communicant of the St. Joan of Arc Church, a member of the Cumberland Golf League, Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Louisquisett Country Club and Triggs Memorial Country Club.
In addition to his wife, Claire, he leaves his sister, Genevieive McLellan of Pawtucket, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Vito Bart, Joseph Bart, Pauline Bart, Melia DuPerry, Anna Thurber, Blanche Hoey and Helen Bart.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Charles's Life Celebration to be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 with Visiting Hours from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM in the St. Joan of Arc Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Due to COVID19 and cemetery restrictions, the committal prayers held at the cemetery will be limited to 15 immediate family members directly at the graveside. As a service to our community, J. J. Duffy Funeral Home will be transmitting all services to guests in attendance on 90.7 FM in their vehicles at the church and cemetery grounds, for those who are not willing to join in public services at this time but still wish to be with the family as they honor Mr. Bart's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Lung Association or the American Cancer Society.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.