Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park
Johnston, RI
Charles R. (Charlie) Newton Obituary
PAWTUCKET – Charles "Charlie" R. Newton, 81, of Pawtucket, passed peacefully on July 19, 2019. He was a son of the late Harold and Edith (Yates) Newton.

Charlie worked for the Pawtucket Water Department for 30 years.

He is survived by his sons, Charles and David; a daughter, Christine; a brother, Edward and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Debra.

His funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 22, 2019
