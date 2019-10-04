Home

Charles W. King Jr.


1938 - 2019
Charles W. King Jr. Obituary
PAWTUCKET - KING, Charles W., Jr., died October 2, 2019, after a period of declining health. Born December 23, 1938, in Pawtucket, RI, he was the eldest son of Hazel Jacobs and Charles W. King, Sr. He was predeceased by Barbara White King, his wife of 41 years. He is survived by his son, David (Halliday); grandchildren Kevin, Aaron and Katelin; brothers, Daniel J. (Janet) and William S. (Kathryn); and five nieces and nephews.
Charlie graduated from Saint Raphael Academy with the class of '56. His senior year, he was starting left end for the undefeated state championship football team. He went on to play at the University of Rhode Island while earning his baccalaureate in mechanical engineering. He furthered his studies at the University of Connecticut, ultimately being awarded a Ph.D. in thermodynamics and heat transfer.
His early career included positions with Bethlehem Steel and Pratt & Whitney. He retired after 33 years at the Knowles Atomic Power Laboratory in Schenectady, NY, as an engineer/manager in the design of nuclear reactors for US Navy submarines.
Charlie will be remembered fondly as a hardworking, generous and humble man who was dedicated to his family, church and country. He was a member of Kappa Rho Chapter, Phi Gamma Delta; Society of the Sigma Xi; American Society of Mechanical Engineers; Saratoga Battle Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution; and active in numerous community and non-for-profit organizations.
The family will receive guests from 4 to 7 PM, Monday, October 7, at Burke & Bussing Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 11 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union Street, Schenectady, NY, with burial to follow at Greenridge Cemetery, Saratoga Springs, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the King-Condon Scholarship Fund, St. Raphael Academy, 123 Walcott Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 5, 2019
