GLOCESTER - Charlotte A. Evans, 93, of Chepachet and formerly of Pawtucket passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Albert E. and Carrie W. (Clayton) Evans, she had lived in Pawtucket before moving to Chepachet 1 year ago.

Miss Evans was an elementary school teacher in the City of Pawtucket for 34 years before retiring. She was a graduate of Burrillville High School and a 1950 graduate of the University of Rhode Island.

She was an active line dancer with her sister, Diana, in Pawtucket, Wakefield and Cranston. They would take trips twice a year with the line dancers to the Catskills.

She is survived by her sister, Diana P. Evans of Chepachet; her nieces and nephews, Dana Derek and Giles Evans, and Carrie Evans Conti, all of Burrillville, Charles Killiam of Rehoboth, MA, Amy Soule of Yarmouth, MA, Candace Hall of Larchmont, NY, A. John Evans of Virginia, Bailey Fine of Maryland and Clayton E. Evans, Jr. of Oklahoma; many grandnieces and grandnephews; and many great grandnieces and great grandnephews. She was the sister of the late Albert J. Evans, Clayton E. Evans, Isabel C. Killiam and Dana S. Evans.

Her Requiem Eucharist will be held Monday, July 1 at 11 A.M. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket. Her burial will be private.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Sunday 4-6 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Miss Evans's memory to the Salvation Army, 102 High Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.