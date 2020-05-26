NORTH PROVIDENCE - LAINHART, CherylAnn (Thorpe), 60, passed away May 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Marion (Pickles) Thorpe, wife of Anthony V. F. Giordano, mother of Christopher M. Chaston, Stephanie A. Goncalves and her husband Matthew, grandmother of Aria and Willow Goncalves, and sister of Dennis Thorpe.
CherylAnn had a zest for life. She shared her life with her soulmate Anthony for 30 years. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren Aria & Willow, and her friends and family. She brightened up everyones day with her vibrant smile and kind words. CherylAnn touched the hearts of all through her many volunteer activities and she always found ways to give to others. She left a legacy of acts of kindness and love. She lived life to the fullest and made every holiday a fun event. CherylAnn found something in everyone and everyone found something special in her. She leaves behind many family and friends who loved her.
Her greatest pride and joy was her family, Anthony, Christopher, Stephanie, Aria & Willow.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. in the Pontarelli-Marino Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private, and a Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to your favorite charity would be greatly appreciated.
For the Livestream Service on Wednesday at 7 p.m., visit www.facebook.com/Pontarelli-Marino-Funeral-Home-162459317105522/ www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com
CherylAnn had a zest for life. She shared her life with her soulmate Anthony for 30 years. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren Aria & Willow, and her friends and family. She brightened up everyones day with her vibrant smile and kind words. CherylAnn touched the hearts of all through her many volunteer activities and she always found ways to give to others. She left a legacy of acts of kindness and love. She lived life to the fullest and made every holiday a fun event. CherylAnn found something in everyone and everyone found something special in her. She leaves behind many family and friends who loved her.
Her greatest pride and joy was her family, Anthony, Christopher, Stephanie, Aria & Willow.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. in the Pontarelli-Marino Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private, and a Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to your favorite charity would be greatly appreciated.
For the Livestream Service on Wednesday at 7 p.m., visit www.facebook.com/Pontarelli-Marino-Funeral-Home-162459317105522/ www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 26 to Jun. 3, 2020.