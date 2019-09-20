|
PAWTUCKET - Chester Bobola, Sr., 82, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Denise L. (Lawrence) Bobola for thirty-four years. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Antonio and Victoria (Pyzbyla) Bobola.
Chester worked in the printing department at Hasbro for thirty-nine years. He was a lifelong and devoted Boston and Pawtucket Red Sox fan. Chester never missed a game and attended baseballs longest game in history at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. He also enjoyed visits to Twin River Casino in Lincoln, watching the dog races at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MA and evenings out dancing with his loving wife, Denise.
Above all, Chester was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who enjoyed spending time with his many grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
Besides his beloved wife, he leaves two sons, Chester Bobola, Jr. and his wife, Laura, of Pembroke, NH and Andrew Bobola and his wife, Sandra, of Pawtucket; a daughter, Shelley Bouchard of Pawtucket; two step-daughters, Debra Ann Poirier of Warwick and Michele Gosselin and her husband, Stephen, of Attleboro; two brothers, John Bobola of Attleboro and Frank Bobola of Cumberland; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; eight-great-great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Edward, Matthew Mack, Stanley and Joseph Bobola, Jennie Godfrey and a late baby brother.
Services will be held on Monday at Noon at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 21, 2019