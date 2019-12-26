|
|
PAWTUCKET - Chris Cabral was born in Beverly Hospital May 15th 1987 to Richard and Melinda (Poole) Cabral. Anyone living in Rockport in the late 80's and early 90's may remember seeing him riding on his Donkey Odie around town or in the Christmas pageant.
He loved music and learned to play the guitar in grade school. He had a band by middle school. He wrote songs and music sustained him throughout his life.
When he was 12 he rescued a little calico cat named Britney. She was his loyal buddy for 18 years. When she died, he buried her in a secret wood, under a catnip bush so she might draw friends.
Chris went to school in Rockport through middle school then graduated from Gloucester High. He went on to earn a B.A. from Salem State College in 2011 and moved to Pawtucket, RI in March of 2017 and took along his little cat.
He loved his grandmother, Louisa Poole, and after she died he covered his apartment walls with her artwork.
He enjoyed many wonderful family traditions with his father, mother and family with whom he visited frequently, as well as taking time to visit his mother down in Florida to swim with manatees.
While everyone he met loved him, he struggled to love himself. He brought laughter, love, and music to his friends and to his family; but lived within himself in solitude.
What Chris perceived as his mistakes, he took very seriously. He was determined to improve himself without asking for help from anyone. Even though he made happy plans for his future and was in touch with his family daily, he sadly succumbed to depression and anxiety on December 19th 2019.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by a loving step-mom, Karen Cabral; his brother, Ben Cabral and his wife, Alex; two sisters, Rachel Cabral and Katie Murphy; his grandparents, Richard G. and Arline Cabral; his aunt, Brenda Brancaleone, and her significant other, Bill Robinson; a great aunt, Sally Farnham; his step-grandmother, Lynn Poole; his close friends, Dan Terzo and Terry Milton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved grandmother, Louisa Poole and his grandfather, John Poole, and his uncle, Sal Brancaleone.
We will all miss him forever and are grateful to everyone who has loved, supported, or helped Chris during his time with us. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to people. Ask how they are, tell them you feel sad sometimes too, so they can talk to you. Then listen.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday December 28, 2019 from 11-2 p.m. at the Greely Funeral Home 212 Washington Street, Gloucester for online guestbook please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 26, 2019