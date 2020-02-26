|
PAWTUCKET - Claire B. (Couture) Ledoux, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Ledoux.
Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred O. and Delvina L. (Fugere) Couture. Claire resided in Pawtucket before moving to North Smithfield in September of 2016. She had been employed at the Conrad-Jarvis Corporation for many years.
Claire was the sister of Dorothy L. Brown of North Providence, Donald Couture of Cumberland, Pauline L. Prew of Pascoag and the late Robert, Doris and Paul Couture; sister-in-law of Edward and Terry Ledoux of South County and the late Lillian Mantha, and aunt to several nieces and nephews.
VISITATION will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Consolation Church, 211 Sabin St., Pawtucket.
Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Holy Family Parish, 195 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 27, 2020