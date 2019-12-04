|
PAWTUCKET - Claire B. (Salois) Plante, 90, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, December 2, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Paul M. Plante. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Emile and Marianne (Crevier) Salois.
Claire was employed at Josten Co. in Attleboro, for many years until her retirement. Claire was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was very proud of her family and her home. She enjoyed sewing, keeping a welcoming home and beautifully manicured yard, word searches and sharing her talents with sewing to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed, but lovingly remembered by all her family, friends and those whose lives she touched over the past 90 years.
Claire leaves two daughters, Cheryl A. Curran and her husband, Bob Gentili, and Donna M. Welch and her husband, Thomas, all of Pawtucket; four grandchildren, Kelly, Eric, MichaelPaul and Kerrin; six great - grandchildren, Emily, Kelsey, Kassidy, Brighton, Hattie and Gabriella; three sisters, Therese Vincent and Marguerite Fregeolle both of Pawtucket, Lillian Lemieux of South Attleboro and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late David, Joseph, Lindy and Rene Salois, Marie Miles, Cecile Tetreault and Gertrude Bouvier.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Attleboro. VISITATION will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to The Linda Sousa a Better Dream Foundation, 996 West St., Attleboro, MA 02703 or online at https://abetterdreamfoundation.org would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 5, 2019