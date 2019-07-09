Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Claire Quinn
PAWTUCKET - Claire H. (Gervais) Quinn, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward M. Quinn, Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Henriette Hattie (Lamoureux) Gervais.
Mrs. Quinn was a lifelong communicant of the former Church of St. Leo the Great in Pawtucket. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by five children, Kathleen Wilson of South Elgin, IL, Maureen Christiansen of Green Bay, WI, Edward M. Quinn, Jr. of Belmont, MA, Michael Quinn of Sandwich, MA and David Quinn of New York City, NY; a sister, Beatrice Carter of Victorville, CA; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Claire was preceded in death by a grandchild and her eight other siblings.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896 will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 10, 2019
