|
|
PAWTUCKET - Claire M. Gousie passed away Friday December 27, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Roland E. Gousie and the daughter of Eustache and Lumina (Gamache) Masse.
She is survived by her children Eugene Gousie, Michelle Gousie Geremia, Danielle Gousie, Marguerite Gousie, Rochelle Anderson, Marc Gousie, Patrice Gousie, Marie LoPresti and Roland Gousie Jr. She was predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth Belanger and her son Andre Gousie, and her brothers Bernard, Raymond, Bertrand and Rene Masse.
She is also survived by her sisters Jacqueline Bleyer and Gertrude Robert, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 31, 2019