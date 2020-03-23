|
PAWTUCKET - Claire Marie Lopez, 81 years old at the time of her passing, was born on Hunts Ave in Pawtucket to Herve and Ella Bertrand. She lived many years in Pawtucket with her family. Claire was the oldest of six children. She leaves behind three brothers and two sisters: Harvey Bertrand, Michael Bertrand, Barbara Guyer, June Fontaine and Samuel Bertrand.
Claire Lopez was formerly married 27 years to Maurice Fontaine and they had four children whom she loved: Suzanne Desent (married to Nash Desent), Maurice Fontaine, Michael Fontaine, and Joanne Rodrigues.
She would want the world to know the most important thing to her was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Claire was blessed to have 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. They were all part of her full and exciting life and will miss her always.
Claire resided at Sparrow Point 1 in Warwick, RI where she served the community as President and held many other offices. She leaves many dear friends behind.
She was baptized by her grandson Rev. Obadiah Desent at Historic Baptist Church in Wickford, RI and was affectionally called meme by the entire congregation.
Special thanks to the Hospice Team from the VNA Care New England and Brentwood Nursing Home for their outstanding care.
All her funeral services are private. For online expressions of sympathy and more information please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 23, 2020