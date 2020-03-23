Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Marie Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Marie Lopez Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Claire Marie Lopez, 81 years old at the time of her passing, was born on Hunts Ave in Pawtucket to Herve and Ella Bertrand. She lived many years in Pawtucket with her family. Claire was the oldest of six children. She leaves behind three brothers and two sisters: Harvey Bertrand, Michael Bertrand, Barbara Guyer, June Fontaine and Samuel Bertrand.
Claire Lopez was formerly married 27 years to Maurice Fontaine and they had four children whom she loved: Suzanne Desent (married to Nash Desent), Maurice Fontaine, Michael Fontaine, and Joanne Rodrigues.
She would want the world to know the most important thing to her was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Claire was blessed to have 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. They were all part of her full and exciting life and will miss her always.
Claire resided at Sparrow Point 1 in Warwick, RI where she served the community as President and held many other offices. She leaves many dear friends behind.
She was baptized by her grandson Rev. Obadiah Desent at Historic Baptist Church in Wickford, RI and was affectionally called meme by the entire congregation.
Special thanks to the Hospice Team from the VNA Care New England and Brentwood Nursing Home for their outstanding care.
All her funeral services are private. For online expressions of sympathy and more information please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -