Claire P. (Elliott) Horrocks

Claire P. (Elliott) Horrocks Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Claire P. (Elliott) Horrocks, 89, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Linn Health Care Center, East Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Horrocks.
Claire was a lifelong devout Catholic. After raising her children, she worked as a teachers assistant and volunteered her time taking care of the elderly. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, singing in the chorus and was a member of Ireland's 32.
She is survived by her children Cathleen Sharkey and her husband Edward of Warwick, David Horrocks and his wife Lucy of Brazil, Bonnie Coulombe and her husband Paul of Lincoln, Ann Brown and her husband Kenneth of East Providence. Also survived by her grandchildren, Keri, Edward, Steven, Maureen, Nicholas, Valerie & Brian, and several great grandchildren. She also leaves a sister Lorraine Farley of East Providence and the late Theresa "Pat" Monse, and a brother, the late Harold "Sonny" Elliott, Jr.
Claire donated her body to Brown University. In lieu of calling hours, there will be a Memorial mass at St. Teresa's Church, 354 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI on Saturday, February 1st at 11am.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 14, 2020
