Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:15 AM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Spirit (St. Matthew) Church
1030 Dexter Street
Central Falls, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Benoit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire R. (Fournier) Benoit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire R. (Fournier) Benoit Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Claire R. Benoit, 96, passed away on August 25, 2019 at Saint Antoine's Residence. She was the wife of the late George H. Benoit, a former Central Falls, RI, police officer. Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Raoul and Laura (Riendeau) Fournier, Claire spent many of her early years in Pawtucket, RI, graduating from Our Lady of Consolation, later working as a weaver at Hope Webbing. She lived most of her 96 years in Central Falls. What she found most rewarding was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be remembered for her strong devotion to God and family, her quilts made with care and given with love, her love of learning and joy in sharing, always encouraging. She shared her love of history as family historian and through her membership and many visits to Sturbridge Village, MA, with family and friends.
She is survived by four sons and one daughter. Normand and wife Nancy of Bristol, RI, Paul and wife Joanne of Harrisville, RI, Donald and wife Barbara of Vienna, VA, Edward and wife Diane of Pawtucket, RI and Janine Dalton and husband Raymond of Cumberland, RI. She was the sister of the late Conrad, Joseph, Clement and Eric Fournier, and the late Marguerite Morel. She leaves nine grandchildren, Amy Frappier, Meredith Renner, Andrew Benoit, Emily Conroy, Michael Benoit, Allison Griffin, Ashley Raucci, Paul and Thomas Benoit, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4-7 PM, at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln, RI. A funeral in her honor will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:15 AM at the Keefe Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Holy Spirit (St. Matthew) Church, 1030 Dexter Street, Central Falls, RI, at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, RI 02896 or Camp Ker-Anna, 500 Reservoir Avenue, Cumberland, RI 02864. Visit
www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now