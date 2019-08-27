|
|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Claire R. Benoit, 96, passed away on August 25, 2019 at Saint Antoine's Residence. She was the wife of the late George H. Benoit, a former Central Falls, RI, police officer. Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Raoul and Laura (Riendeau) Fournier, Claire spent many of her early years in Pawtucket, RI, graduating from Our Lady of Consolation, later working as a weaver at Hope Webbing. She lived most of her 96 years in Central Falls. What she found most rewarding was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be remembered for her strong devotion to God and family, her quilts made with care and given with love, her love of learning and joy in sharing, always encouraging. She shared her love of history as family historian and through her membership and many visits to Sturbridge Village, MA, with family and friends.
She is survived by four sons and one daughter. Normand and wife Nancy of Bristol, RI, Paul and wife Joanne of Harrisville, RI, Donald and wife Barbara of Vienna, VA, Edward and wife Diane of Pawtucket, RI and Janine Dalton and husband Raymond of Cumberland, RI. She was the sister of the late Conrad, Joseph, Clement and Eric Fournier, and the late Marguerite Morel. She leaves nine grandchildren, Amy Frappier, Meredith Renner, Andrew Benoit, Emily Conroy, Michael Benoit, Allison Griffin, Ashley Raucci, Paul and Thomas Benoit, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4-7 PM, at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln, RI. A funeral in her honor will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:15 AM at the Keefe Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Holy Spirit (St. Matthew) Church, 1030 Dexter Street, Central Falls, RI, at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, RI 02896 or Camp Ker-Anna, 500 Reservoir Avenue, Cumberland, RI 02864. Visit
www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 28, 2019