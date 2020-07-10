1/1
Claire T. (Dusablon) Bart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMBERLAND - Claire T. (Dusablon) Bart, 94 of Smithfield and formerly of Cumberland passed away on Tuesday in the Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles J. Bart, and they had been married for the past 72 years.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Menard) Dusablon. Claire and her late husband resided in Smithfield for the past two years, previously residing in Cumberland for most of her life.

Claire enjoyed reading and traveling. She was an avid Bingo player with her sister Vivian. She enjoyed going out to dinner but most of all enjoyed her time spent with her family.

Claire is survived by her many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Gerald L. Dusablon, Norman Dusablon and Vivian Hoover.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Claire's Life Celebration to be held Tuesday July 14, 2020, with Visiting Hours from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM in the St. Joan of Arc Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.

Due to COVID19 and cemetery restrictions, the committal prayers held at the cemetery will be limited to 25 immediate family members directly at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in hes memory to the Alzheimer's Association of R.I., 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.

Online Memorial: jjduffyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved