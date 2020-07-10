CUMBERLAND - Claire T. (Dusablon) Bart, 94 of Smithfield and formerly of Cumberland passed away on Tuesday in the Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles J. Bart, and they had been married for the past 72 years.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Menard) Dusablon. Claire and her late husband resided in Smithfield for the past two years, previously residing in Cumberland for most of her life.
Claire enjoyed reading and traveling. She was an avid Bingo player with her sister Vivian. She enjoyed going out to dinner but most of all enjoyed her time spent with her family.
Claire is survived by her many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Gerald L. Dusablon, Norman Dusablon and Vivian Hoover.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Claire's Life Celebration to be held Tuesday July 14, 2020, with Visiting Hours from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM in the St. Joan of Arc Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Due to COVID19 and cemetery restrictions, the committal prayers held at the cemetery will be limited to 25 immediate family members directly at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in hes memory to the Alzheimer's Association
of R.I., 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Online Memorial: jjduffyfuneralhome.com