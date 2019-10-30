|
|
PAWTUCKET - Clarinda M. (Pipes) Allsup, 92, formerly of Pawtucket, went home to God on October, 25, 2019. She was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on September 4, 1927. She was pre-deceased by her husband Frank, parents Ernest and Mary Pipes, brother Ernest Pipes, Jr., and sister Beatrice Riley.
Clarinda was a very loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was married in Pawtucket on July 30, 1949, and celebrated her 65th Anniversary with Frank prior to his death. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Kerlin (Stephen), son David Allsup (Kate), and son Ernest Allsup, (Debbie), grandchildren Gillian Allsup, James Allsup, Trevor Allsup, step-grandchildren Ben and Taylor Mason.
She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren and always interested in their activities and achievements. She worked as a retail manager at New York Lace Store. She was a member of and Past Matron of Queen Esther Chapter #3 of the Order of Eastern Star in Pawtucket, RI as well as the RI Grand Chapter of Eastern Star. She was active in many organizations including, AARP, Women's Club of Pawtucket, St. Martin's Church, Victory Club WW2, Mr. & Mrs. Club and a leader in Girl Scouts.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday, November 1, 2019 at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln from 5-7 P.M. followed by an Eastern Star Memorial Service at 7 P.M.
Her Committal Service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Allsup's memory to would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 31, 2019