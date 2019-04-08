PAWTUCKET Clifford A. Ginish Sr. 56, passed away Sunday April 7, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Pawtucket he was a beloved son of the late Stanley L. and Rose (Machowski) Ginish. Cliff lived in Pawtucket all of his life.

He was an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 1, Pawtucket.

Clifford is survived by his loving children Amanda N. Ginish, Brittany E. Ginish and Clifford A. Ginish Jr. all of Pawtucket. He was the devoted grandfather of Armani M. Almonte of Pawtucket. He also leaves a sister and brother Cyndie Ginish Hundertmark of Barrington and Stanley L. Ginish Jr. of Maine. He was the brother of the late Glenn A. Ginish.

His funeral will be held Friday April 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls with a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS THURSDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.