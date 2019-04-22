Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Conrad Lavallee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrad Lavallee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conrad N. Lavallee

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Conrad N. Lavallee Obituary
THE VILLAGES, FL - Conrad N. Lavallee, 79, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline D. (Carrier) Lavallee.
Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Conrad J. and Bertha D. (Despins) Lavallee. Conrad resided in Pawtucket most of his life before moving to The Villages, Florida in 2005.
He was a driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking Company for many years until retiring and was previously an auto mechanic.
Conrad was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, Florida. He was a member of the Vintage Car Club, The Villages, Florida and a member of The Villages Rhode Island Club.
He leaves a son, Michael C. Lavallee and wife, Catherine, of The Villages, Florida; a sister, Lucille B. Landry and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Friday, April 26th at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Thursday, April 25th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida 32778 would be appreciated.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now