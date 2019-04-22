THE VILLAGES, FL - Conrad N. Lavallee, 79, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline D. (Carrier) Lavallee.

Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Conrad J. and Bertha D. (Despins) Lavallee. Conrad resided in Pawtucket most of his life before moving to The Villages, Florida in 2005.

He was a driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking Company for many years until retiring and was previously an auto mechanic.

Conrad was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, Florida. He was a member of the Vintage Car Club, The Villages, Florida and a member of The Villages Rhode Island Club.

He leaves a son, Michael C. Lavallee and wife, Catherine, of The Villages, Florida; a sister, Lucille B. Landry and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held on Friday, April 26th at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Thursday, April 25th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida 32778 would be appreciated.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 23, 2019