Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Constance A. (Hulme) Poynton

Constance A. (Hulme) Poynton Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Constance A. (Hulme) Poynton, 99, of Cumberland and formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Grandview Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Edward A. "Ted" Poynton.
Born in Bolton, Lancashire, England, a daughter of the late Robert and Harriet (Jackson) Hulme, she had lived in Pawtucket for many years before moving to Cumberland 5 years ago.
Mrs. Poynton was a sample maker for ITT-Royal Electric for 42 years before retiring. She was the treasurer of the Coats Manor Tenants Association, and was a member of Queen Esther Chapter #2, Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Joanne Macksoud of Hobe Sound, FL; her three beloved grandchildren, Lisa, Darcie and Michael; and her five beloved great grandchildren, Madison, Fiona, Sabina, Bella and Dante. She was the mother of the late Carolyn Cimarusti, the sister of the late Edward Hulme and the mother-in-law of the late Edmund Macksoud.
Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 9 at 11 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial will be private in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 6, 2019
