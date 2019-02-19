PAWTUCKET - Cynthia M. (Martin) Oliveira, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio A. Oliveira who passed away one month ago.

Born in Taunton, she was a daughter of the late John and Agnes (Mendonca) Martin. Cynthia had resided in Taunton and San Diego, California, before moving to Pawtucket in 1980. She was employed by TJ Maxx, South Attleboro for twenty-seven years until retiring.

Cynthia leaves a daughter, Lynne M. Fura and her husband, Kaz, of Pawtucket; three brothers, Adrian Martin and Leslie Martin both of Taunton and John Martin of Norton. She was the sister of the late Beverly Ducharme.

VISITATION will be on Wednesday, February 20th from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated.