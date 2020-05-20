CUMBERLAND - Dana Aspinwall, 59, passed away on Tuesday May 19th, 2020 in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. He was the beloved husband of Carine (Halajko) Aspinwall, they have been married for 33 years.
Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Harold T. and Luise (Deluca) Aspinwall. Dana resided in Cumberland for more than 30 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas Council, Cumberland.
Dana was also an avid golfer and hockey player.
He was a plumber for the Town of Cumberland Water Department for more than 10 years until his retirement due to illness.
Along with his wife he is survived by his daughter Jessica Aspinwall of Cumberland. Two sisters: Joyce Fitzgerald of Providence and Jeanne Lashenka of Juno Isles, FL. Three brothers; Harold Aspinwall of North Providence, Mark Aspinwall of Johnston and Donald Aspinwall of South Attleboro along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Gail Caputo and Margo Aspinwall.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Dana's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9 AM to 11 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only ten guests and family members may be in the funeral home at any given time. Upon arrival, funeral home staff ask you to remain in your vehicle and you will be notified when you are able to enter the building. The service will be held outdoors (weather permitting) and broadcast to guests in attendance on 90.1 FM in the safety of their vehicles. Face masks or coverings are required for entry into the funeral home.
A live stream of the prayer and committal services as well as an online guestbook are available on Dana's Memorial Page at jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 20 to May 28, 2020.