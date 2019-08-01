|
|
CENTRAL FALLS - Daniel Francis Cooney, 73, of Central Falls, died peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was the husband of Teri Lee (Moulder) Cooney. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Stephen E. and Mary M. (Turenne) Cooney. He had lived most of his life in Central Falls.
Daniel was a Retired Deputy Chief for the City of Central Falls and had been an active member of IAFF 1485.
He was a graduate of Providence College Class of 1982. An Army Veteran of Vietnam, he was a member of the VFW and an advocate of veterans. He also was a member of the City Democratic Committee and a Knight of Columbus. Dan loved golf, stories and sports.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons Derick Wildstar (Melissa), Edward D. Cooney (Rebecca), Matthew D. Cooney (Lisa) and Donovan D. Cooney; his daughters, Emma Guellar-Cooney and Teri Guellar-Cooney; his brother Raymond P. Cooney; his sisters Barbara J. (Cooney) Lariviere, Carol (Cooney) Folan and Marilyn Cooney; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was predeceased by his brother Dennis M. Cooney (Carol); 3 grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 8:15 am from the Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in Holy Spirit Parish, 1030 Dexter St., Central Falls. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 12:30 pm in RI Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4-7. In lieu of flowers Dan would be honored with gifts to . www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Guestbook at www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 2, 2019